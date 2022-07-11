'Too hot to do anything': Londoners swelter in 30 degree heat

A heatwave hit parts of southern England on Monday (11 July), with recorded temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius.

This video shows Londoners in Canary Wharf and Chelsea as the sun beat down on the city.

Northolt, in west London, recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees.

A rare "extreme heat" amber warning has been issued for Sunday (17 July) lasting into early next week.

The Met Office has urged the public to be careful in the hot weather, encouraging people to stay in the shade.

