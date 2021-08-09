Europe’s largest active volcano erupted this weekend, sending plumes of ash and smoke into the sky.

Mount Etna, which is the largest of three active volcanoes in Italy, stands at 10,900feet high.

The latest eruption shook the walls and floors of nearby buildings in the Catania province of northeast Sicily.

Its spewing lava glowed a radiating orange onto the surrounding landscape as photographers and onlookers scrambled to get pictures.

Fortunately, there was no impact on the operations of the nearby Catania international airport and nearby villages.

Mount Etna’s latest eruption activity ceased in the late morning hours of Monday.