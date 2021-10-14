Prince William reveals his son George has been litter picking to learn about environment.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed the young prince was ‘annoyed’ at the amount of litter he had to pick up and was ‘confused’ that he had to clean up the same area multiple times.

He told the BBC: “He was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day. Then the very next day they did the same route and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again.”