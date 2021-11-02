Boris Johnson used his Cop26 climate summit speech to call on the world’s leaders to end the “great chainsaw massacre” of the world’s forests.

The prime minister said: “Let’s end this great chainsaw massacre by making conservation do what we know it can do, and that is deliver long-term sustainable jobs and growth as well”.

Mr.Johnson also said he is “cautiously optimistic” about what is being achieved at the summit in Glasgow, though promises are “100 per cent useless” without firm action.

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter