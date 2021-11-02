Jeff Bezos has told the Cop26 conference that going to space reminded him how "fragile" Earth is.

The multibillionaire made the trip earlier this year onboard his New Shepard rocket ship.

"I was told that seeing the Earth from space changes the lens through which you view the world," Mr Bezos told the conference.

"But I was not prepared for just how much that would be true. Looking back at Earth from up there the atmosphere seems so thin, the world so finite and so fragile."

