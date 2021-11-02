US President Joe Biden has announced a new plan to conserve global forests during his speech at Cop26 in Glasgow.

Mr.Biden pledged up to $9 billion to a fund that will help halt the loss and restore millions of hectares of forests around the world to help reduce carbon in the atmosphere.

Biden said: “It’s gonna improve health, reduce asthma, respiratory rate emergencies,’ said Biden. It’s going to improve the food supply as well by cutting crop losses and related ground level pollution.”

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter