Jeremy Strong appeared sullen as Kieran Culkin gave a shout-out to his Succession co-star while accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 ceremony on Sunday, 2 March.

The 42-year-old was honoured for his role as Benji Kaplan in Jesse Eisenberg’s drama A Real Pain, which follows two American cousins who embark on a tour of Auschwitz.

His Oscar comes after he won a Bafta and Golden Globe for the performance.

Culkin told Strong: “Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work, it's f***ing... I'm not supposed to single anyone out it’s favouritism, but you were great.”