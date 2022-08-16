Actress Sacheen Littlefeather was booed off stage for refusing an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando during the 1973 Oscars award ceremony in protest of “the treatment of American Indians by the film industry”.

The Native American actress’ brief speech was both acclaimed and booed by the audience after she stated in Brando’s name that “he cannot accept this very generous award” he had won for his role in The Godfather.

Issuing an apology some 50 years later, the Academy said Littlefeather endured “unwarranted and unjustified” abuse following her brief speech.

