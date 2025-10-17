Ace Frehley talks of pressures of fame in resurfaced interview after death

Ace Frehley speaks of the pressures of fame in a resurfaced interview following his death at the age of 74.

The musician suffered a fall at home in September, with TMZ reporting he had sustained a brain bleed which left him on life support.

His death was announced by his family on Thursday (16 October).

The guitarist and founding member of rock group Kiss made an appearance on Fox 5 New York in 2014, where he spoke of the entertainment business having “a lot of pitfalls”.

Frehley said: “ We suffer from depression, we suffer from alcoholism and drug addiction because we're in a high pressure situation, you know, and I've had the same problem my whole life.”

The musician added he was “luckily” able to come to terms with “my demons” and had been sober for close to eight years at that point.

Frehley is survived by his ex-wife Jeanette Trerotola, who he married in 1976, and his daughter Monique Frehley.