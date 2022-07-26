Adele has announced the rescheduled dates for her residency in Las Vegas.

The singer postponed the shows, which were originally due to take place from 21 January until 16 April 2022, 24 hours before the opening night, citing Covid and delivery delays.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them”, Adele said in an Instagram post.

