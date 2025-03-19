Adolescence star Stephen Graham broke down in tears during a live breakfast radio interview.

The actor, who currently stars in the Netflix drama, appeared on Capital FM on Wednesday (19 March), when he was asked about his early career and family.

The 51-year-old revealed how he idolised actor Robert De Niro as a child and had a poster of his film Taxi Driver on his wall.

He also revealed how his father was a huge fan of De Niro and explained the moment he told him he would be starring in a film alongside him.

Getting visibly emotional, Graham said: “He was so proud.”