Netflix present our next great action hero in Rebel Ridge

It's nearly Christmas and Jacob Stolworthy is looking through 2024 to pick his twelve top picks of the year so you can catch up over the Christmas period.
Today's pick is Rebel Ridge from Netflix, revealing our next great action hero. Aaron Pierre gives a great performance as a former marine confronting corruption in a small town that he’s passing through. Taut, tense, and terrific, Rebel Ridge is the kind of actioner that would have cleaned up at the box office in the 1990s - a welcome addition to Die Hard over Christmas.
Check it out on Netflix now!
