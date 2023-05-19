Andy Rourke joins Johnny Marr on stage in one of his last performances

Andy Rourke joined his former bandmate Johnny Marr on stage to perform The Smiths' classic track There Is a Light That Never Goes Out in October 2022, in one of his last performances.

The bassist has died aged 59 after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer, Marr announced on Friday (19 May).

Footage taken by Ted Sablay shows the pair playing together at Madison Square Garden for Marr's support slot with The Killers.

"Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans," Marr said.

