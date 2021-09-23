Despite a ruling being passed down in the lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games, the former has denied the latter’s request to let Fortnite back on Apple’s app store. Apple says that it will not reinstate Epic Games’s developer account until the legal battle has fully concluded.

According to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, this could take up to five years.

Fortnite was removed from Apple’s storefront last year for violating its policies.

Following the ruling, Epic Games has had to pay a 30% commission of all sales it made by bypassing the app store’s in-app purchases system.