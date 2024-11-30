Prue Leith makes surprising Great British Bake Off winner admission

Prue Leith made a surprising admission about the winner of this year’s Great British Bake Off.

Contestants Dylan Bachelet, 20, Christiaan de Vries, 34, and Georgie Grasso, 34 battled it out to be crowned winner of the popular baking show on Tuesday (26 November).

In a tense final, which saw all three tasked with creating an elaborate hanging celebration cake, it was Georgie who proved to be victorious.

Leith appeared on Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday (28 November) to discuss the final result and told Jo Brand: “It was great and unexpected. Even during the final we kept changing our minds about who was going to win.”