Bamber Gascoigne presents University Challenge in 1984

Former University Challenge presenter Bamber Gascoigne has died aged 87.

Gascoigne died at his home in Richmond after a short illness, his representatives have confirmed to the BBC.

The London-born broadcaster is survived by his wife Christina, who he was married to for more than 50 years.

Gascoigne was the original presenter of University Challenge, fronting the hit quiz show when it aired on ITV between 1962 and 1987.

During his time on the series, Gascoigne became known for catchphrases, including “Fingers on buzzers” and “I’ll have to hurry you”.

