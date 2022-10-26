King Charles offered ‘HRH’ mug on BBC’s The Repair Shop

King Charles III was presented with an “HRH” mug during his guest appearance on a special episode of the BBC’s antique restoration show, The Repair Shop.

The King took part in the one-off recording to mark the broadcaster’s centenary before the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, when he was Prince of Wales.

Presenter Jay Blades and his team visited Dumfries House in Scotland to shoot the episode, which will air at 8pm on Wednesday, 26 October.

During his time with the show, the King criticised the lack of vocational education in schools.

