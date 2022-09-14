EastEnders paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a short scene before Monday’s opening credits.

Characters Linda Carter, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale gathered in the Queen Vic pub around a picture of the late Queen, to discuss her “selfless” life of service.

“It’s like we’ve lost our nan,” Denise, played by Diane Parish, said of the monarch’s death.

“Well, we have,” replied Linda, portrayed by Kellie Bright.

“I mean the country’s lost... we’ve all lost our nan. She dedicated her entire life to serving us.”

