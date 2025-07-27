Bend It Like Beckham director explains why now is the time for a sequel

Bend it like Beckham directer, Gurinder Chadha, has explained why now is the right time for a sequel in the wake of Lionesses support and success.

Ahead of England women playing Spain in the UEFA Women’s Euro finals tonight (July 27) Chadha spoke of how the film had a hand in getting the ball rolling for women's football and why now is the perfect time to work on a sequel.

Chadha told reporters, "I mean we've been part of changing the game for women, so it felt like this is a good time for me to go back and investigate the characters, and what would they be doing 25 years later?"