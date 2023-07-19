Broadway star confronts fans who trespassed into her dressing room

Broadway star Lea Salonga confronted fans who turned up uninvited to her dressing room.

Video shows the Tony-winning actress being approached by a group of people who had allegedly snuck backstage at the Broadway Theatre where she is starring in Here Lies Love.

“Unless you’re on the guest list, we can’t have you back here. So you’ll have to go to the [stage] door. I’m sorry because if I allow this now, other people will take advantage,” Salonga told the pair.

Addressing the incident on Twitter, Salonga said: “I’m not the type to cuss people out, but I will protect my territory and my boundaries.”