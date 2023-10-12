Piers Morgan told Captain Tom’s family their decision to build a luxury spa pool at their home “in his legacy” was “a mistake”.

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore denied seeking to give themselves “a little treat”, claiming the paperwork was filed after her father’s death “because we wanted it as part of that legacy, and because it was a nice thing to do”.

Morgan replied: “I think that was a mistake.

“It’s very hard to argue that you need a spa pool to pay tribute to your father.

I just don’t think you should have done the spa pool and I think that’s what angered the public. How does that add anything to the memory of Tom?”