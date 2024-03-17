Casualty’s iconic character Charlie Fairhead’s final moments left viewers in tears as he bowed out of the BBC series after 38 years on Saturday night (16 March).

The senior charge nurse, played by Derek Thompson since 1986, had been left with his life hanging in the balance after being stabbed by a drug-dealing patient.

As Charlie lay in a coma and his colleagues battled to save his life a flashback was shown of his early career.

His final scenes, which are shown in this video, left viewers crying. One X user said: “It’s the way I’m sobbing right now. I love this show so much.”