Charlie Puth reveals Elton John told him his music ‘sucked’

During a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Puth revealed that Elton John once told him his 2019 music “sucked”.

The music icon made the comments before working with Puth on his album The Lockdown Sessions.

Puth said that when John first expressed interest in working with him the singer texted Puth his address and was “brutally honest” with him.

The Attention singer revealed that he agreed with John’s comments and thinks his 2019 music “was not good”.

