Listen to Cruz Beckham’s first foray into music career

Cruz Beckham played guitar and sang on a track that appears to be titled “For Ya Love,” in an Instagram video that showed his first foray into a music career.

It comes after reports that the 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was working with songwriters and producers.

Footage showed Cruz and a friend in a studio as he sang: “Call me if you’re looking for some fun/ I’ll slip you through the middle of my eye/ Love’s the word that money cannot buy/ Lusting for destruction/ Just to find some satisfaction/ Turning evil into action/ For your love.”