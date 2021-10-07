James Bond actor Daniel Craig has joined the illustrious names on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, with his star unveiled during an evening ceremony.

The British actor, who makes his final outing as James Bond in new film No Time to Die, was honoured by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday (6 October).

Craig joked it was an “absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood” at the event, which saw him joined by Bond co-star Rami Malek and franchise producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.