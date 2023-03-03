Roger Waters shares glimpse of remastered ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’

Roger Waters has shared a glimpse of what to expect from the remastered version of “The Dark Side Of The Moon.”

The Pink Floyd co-founder revealed last month that he was going to release a new version of the iconic album solo.

He reportedly went ahead and made the remastered version without telling his former bandmates.

“I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap,” he told The Telegraph.

He added: “Of course, we were a band – there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project.”

