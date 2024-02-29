BBC presenters fight back tears during tribute to Hairy Biker Dave Myers

BBC presenters fought back tears as Hairy Biker Dave Myers’ death was announced on This Morning Live today (29 February).

Presenters Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones were visibly emotional as they paid tribute to Myers, who died at the age of 66.

Taking a deep breath, Jones read out a statement from the Hairy Biker’s star’s family,

He said: “We have met Dave so many times and he was just such a lovely smiley person.”

Marsh added: “He was such a gorgeous human being.”