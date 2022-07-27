Moonage Daydream: David Bowie documentary gives glimpse into musician’s life

A trailer for David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream gives viewers a glimpse of some never-before-seen footage of the icon.

“Ever since I was 16, I was determined to have the greatest adventure that any one person could ever have,” Bowie says, as Space Oddity plays.

An old interview clip shows Bowie, sporting multicoloured platforms, as he is asked: “are those men’s shoes, or women’s shoes, or bisexual shoes?” With a wide grin, the artist replies “they’re shoe shoes - silly!”

Moonage Daydream will be released in the UK on 22 September.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.