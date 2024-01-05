Kate Garraway has revealed husband Derek Draper is back in hospital as she shared an update on his health.

Draper, 56, needs full-time care after suffering serious complications after contracting Covid in 2020.

Appearing on Loose Women on Thursday (23 November), Garraway said: “He’s actually back in the hospital at the moment, I haven’t talked about this, but not the horrific drama fortunately, because there have been lots of referrals and cancellations.’

“He’s gone back in for something that began last year that he needed the second part of.

“So, it’s a positive hospital thing, but hopefully won’t be in for too long.”