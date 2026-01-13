Van driver admits to killing mother-of-three on golf course

A man has admitted to killing a woman who was hit by a van on a golf course in April 2025.

Dash-cam footage shows the van, driven by John McDonald, 52, leading police on a high-speed chase before driving onto the golf course at Aston Wood Golf Club in Shenstone.

Mother-of-three Suzanne Cherry, 62, was struck by the van while playing golf with her husband on 11 April and died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham four days later.

McDonald admitted causing death by dangerous driving and is being sentenced at Worcester Crown Court, alongside his passengers: his son, Johnny McDonald, 23, and Brett Delaney, 35, who, alongside John McDonald, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by carrying out dodgy roof work.