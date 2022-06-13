Fully gearing up a character in Diablo Immortal costs up to £88,000 ($110,000), according to calculations from Bellular News.

Players have to navigate three progression pillars in the video game: XP level, equipment level and Legendary Gems.

While the first two are expected in any RPG-type title, Legendary Gems can prove incredibly costly as the only way to get them is randomised and often exceedingly rare.

So rare, in fact, Eurogamer suggests Free to Play (F2P) players cannot earn them at all.

Instead, gamers have to battle the odds of unlocking them through loot boxes.

