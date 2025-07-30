Watch the first look at Zootopia 2 in new trailer

A new trailer for Zootopia 2 gives fans the first glimpse of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) in the follow-up to the Oscar-winning 2016 movie.

Disney's sequel follows the rookie cops as their partnership is put to the ultimate test when they follow a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.

The new film introduces Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (Fortune Feimster) and quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson).

Zootopia 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 28 November 2025.