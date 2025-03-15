Will Smith and Tatyana Ali collaborated with Doechii to recreate the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dance to “Anxiety,” a trend which has taken social media by storm.

The dance has been given a new lease of life on TikTok 35 years after the show was first broadcast, with users recreating the moves set to the Grammy Award-winning artist's song, which samples Gotye‘s 2012 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know” featuring Kimbra.

In the original dance, Ashley Banks (Ali) was in her room with headphones on, oblivious to Smith trying to get her attention.

When she fails to notice him, Smith copies her moves before she turns around.