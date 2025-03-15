Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:18
Will Smith and Tatyana Ali team up with Doechii to recreate legendary Fresh Prince of Bel Air dance
Will Smith and Tatyana Ali collaborated with Doechii to recreate the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dance to “Anxiety,” a trend which has taken social media by storm.
The dance has been given a new lease of life on TikTok 35 years after the show was first broadcast, with users recreating the moves set to the Grammy Award-winning artist's song, which samples Gotye‘s 2012 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know” featuring Kimbra.
In the original dance, Ashley Banks (Ali) was in her room with headphones on, oblivious to Smith trying to get her attention.
When she fails to notice him, Smith copies her moves before she turns around.
Up next
05:39
Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
15:33
James Bay: ‘It’s taken a long time to be at peace in my own skin’
06:13
Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:22
‘Honk if you hate Elon’: Protests against Musk’s Tesla in London
01:10
Starmer sends message to Trump on peacekeeping in Ukraine
00:21
Donald Trump stares down reporter after microphone hits his face
01:03
Ukrainian soldiers perform haka to honour fallen New Zealand soldier
01:13
Thomas Tuchel reacts to Prince William’s royal seal of approval
02:36
Watch: Lewis Hamilton recreates iconic 1980s film
02:01
What Man Utd’s new stadium could look like after Old Trafford exit
00:35