Shanghai studio Pixpil’s Eastward is now available for Nintendo Switch and PC. Described as a pixel art adventure RPG, Eastward draws inspiration from Nintendo’s own The Legend of Zelda and Earthbound games, with a visual style influenced by Nineties Japanese animation.

Set in a world where society is on the brink of ruin, players take control of Jon, a miner, and Sam, a young girl with mysterious powers. Together, the two embark on a journey across the land, battling monsters, solving puzzles and making new friends, as they try to uncover the truth behind Sam’s powers.