Hacker who targeted Ed Sheeran and Kanye West jailed

A hacker who targeted high-profile artists such as Ed Sheeran and Kanye West has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Adrian Kwiatkowski, from Ipswich, stole unreleased material from musicians by hacking their cloud-based accounts and selling their songs in exchange for cryptocurrency.

According to the City of London Police, Kwiatkowski made £131,000 from his hacking. He pleaded guilty to several charges including 14 copyright offences and three counts of computer misuse.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.