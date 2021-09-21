Giancarlo Esposito will be starring in Ubisoft’s upcoming Far Cry 6 as the villainous dictator Antón Castillo. In one of the latest trailers for the game, Esposito, while dressed up as his character, responds to various questions submitted by fans. Some of the questions relate to gameplay, such as if they can pet the dog companion Chorizo and if Castillo himself is playable.

Esposito also addresses a couple of fan theories about the plot, namely if Castillo’s son Diego is a young Vaas (the villain from Far Cry 3) or if he’s actually the son of the main character, Dani Rojas.