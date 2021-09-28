In an interview with TechRadar, Navid Khavari, lead writer and narrative director on Far Cry 6, discussed his aims with the game’s story and how they embraced the complexity of revolutions.“We tend to see revolutions as black and white but they’re incredibly complicated conflicts and anyone who studies them will tell you that, so rather than tell a simple story with a binary point of view, we embrace that complexity.”Furthermore, he didn’t just want villain Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito) to take centre stage, but to also push player character Dani and the revolutionaries as the stars of the show.