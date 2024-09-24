Great British Bake Off contestant bursts into tears as judges reveal week one results

The Great British Bake Off contestant Mike cried as the results were announced during the first episode of series 15 of the Channel 4 baking competition.

The farmer, from Wiltshire, was seen wiping away tears as Noel Fielding delivered the verdict.

Bakers had been asked to create a loaf cake for the signature challenge, a Battenberg for the technical, and an illusion cake for the showstopper.

The first week's "Star Baker" award went to John, a NHS directorate support manager from the West Midlands.