Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis greeted revellers as they arrived for the first day of the festival on Wednesday (22 June).

After a two-year long hiatus, the world famous festival returned with 200,000 fans descending upon Worthy Farm.

This year's headliners are Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar.

Diana Ross will perform on Sunday's "Legends Slot."

Previous years have seen weekends of wild weather, however this year's forecast looks to be sunny and dry.

