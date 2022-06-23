Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:26
Glastonbury 2022: Michael Eavis greets revelers as gates open for first day of festival
Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis greeted revellers as they arrived for the first day of the festival on Wednesday (22 June).
After a two-year long hiatus, the world famous festival returned with 200,000 fans descending upon Worthy Farm.
This year's headliners are Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar.
Diana Ross will perform on Sunday's "Legends Slot."
Previous years have seen weekends of wild weather, however this year's forecast looks to be sunny and dry.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
03:19
Trailer for Barrel Children: The Families Windrush Left Behind
03:23
Inside ‘Little Syria’: The world’s next breakaway republic
01:09
World's largest freshwater fish has been caught in Cambodia
01:24
This is what happens when actors become aroused while filming sex scenes
02:04
Taliban asks for help after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
01:06
‘We’re a family’: Dying Glastonbury fan to travel to festival via helicopter
00:40
Tesla goes up in flames as firefighters struggle to extinguish battery fire
00:38
Man on quad bike rams into police officer before driving away
00:27
Huge sinkhole opens up and swallows part of south-east London road
03:02
EU candidacy status for Ukraine will set example, says Belarus opposition leader
03:19
Trailer for Barrel Children: The Families Windrush Left Behind
00:47
Man who vandalised Manchester Arena memorial apologises to families of victims
00:39
Gunman enters store ahead of Virginia 7-eleven double homicide
01:22
Three-year-old pulled from burning house by Wisconsin police
00:36
Bill Cosby sexually abused teenage girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975, jury finds
00:34
Elon Musk says US recession in near future appears ‘more likely than not’
01:08
January 6 committee chairman warns Trump’s ‘big lie’ could cause election ‘catastrophe’
01:06
Police response to Texas school shooting was ‘abject failure,’ hearing told
00:29
Blinken clarifies US not seeking regime change in Russia after Biden's speech in Poland
00:59
Biden calls Putin ‘a butcher’ during visit to Ukrainian refugee camp in Poland
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
00:30
Vince McMahon steps down as CEO of WWE amid misconduct allegations
00:29
Sadio Mane ‘can’t wait to play’ for Bayern Munich after signing from Liverpool
01:22
Inter Milan agrees season-long loan deal for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku
00:31
Rothesay International Eastbourne: Serena Williams says return to tennis court after injury 'felt good'
01:31
Rob Gronkowski: Four-time Super Bowl winner announces NFL retirement for second time
00:29
Ronaldinho’s spectacular free-kick that knocked England out of the World Cup 20 years ago
00:42
Gary Lineker says he suffered racist abuse during football career because of ‘darkish skin’
01:02
Ryan Giggs announces he is stepping down as Wales manager
01:16
Monster stingray caught in Mekong River stuns scientists with incredible size
00:18
Streets flooded as storm hits France amid heatwave warning
01:05
WWII shipwreck revealed after Italian drought leaves river without water
00:39
New Jersey: Huge wildfire rages across 7,000 acres in Wharton State Forest
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
01:08
Lampard on the relegation battle
01:00
UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea
01:00
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks
00:24
Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
10:02
For All Mankind and Love Island | Binge or Bin
09:27
Stranger Things and Borgen: Power & Glory | Binge or Bin
09:51
The Staircase and Conversations With Friends | Binge or Bin
11:48
Tokyo Vice and Barry | Binge or Bin
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
48:09
Intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien on how to choreograph the perfect sex scene
02:45
Expert reveals modesty garments actors use during sex scenes
01:24
This is what happens when actors become aroused while filming sex scenes
02:19
Roxie Nafousi discusses tests from the universe, setting boundaries and finding love
00:26
Glastonbury 2022: Michael Eavis greets revelers as gates open for first day of festival
00:24
Man swims around in Birmingham fountain to cool off during UK heatwave
02:24
Mother says she marched son over to house of girl he called ‘fat’ to apologise
00:58
Convoy of ice cream trucks form funeral procession for veteran seller
00:57
Florida teens break in and throw a party in $8 million mansion
00:55
Hungry cheetah hops on tourist vehicle, terrifying passengers
01:07
Her Royal Hairness: Queen shows off new haircut meeting Archbishop of Canterbury
01:19
Amazon launches first fully autonomous robot to move large crates around warehouses
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21