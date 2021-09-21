343 Industries has announced that it will be holding two back-to-back Halo Infinite multiplayer tests this month, which promise to be “even bigger” than the last one. The first will take place this weekend from 23 September - 26 September and focus on 4v4 Arena battles. The second is scheduled for 30 September - 3 October and will be all about the 12v12 Big Team Battle mode.

The tests will only be eligible for those who have signed up for the Halo Insider programme prior to 13 September. More details can be found on the Halo Waypoint website.