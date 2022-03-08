A pristine first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone could sell for around £100,000 at auction on Wednesday.

The rare first-issue of JK Rowling's book - one of only 500 produced in the first print run in 1997 - has never been read and was kept in darkness for 25 years in a protective sleeve.

Jim Spencer of Hansons Auctioneers, who will sell the book on 9 March, has said it is "one of the best" he has ever seen or handled.

