Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd star in leading roles in the new HBO’s series The Idol.

Set in the L.A. music industry, The Idol centres on a guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer.

In the trailer, the Weeknd’s character addresses Depp’s asking her “why don’t you just be yourself,” to which she replies “because there’s nothing about me that’s relatable.”

The new show comes from Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and the same creators who made Euphoria.

