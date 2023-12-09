The legendary “Celebrity Cyclone” is returning in Saturday’s episode (9 December) of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Only four stars remain in camp, following the departure of Marvin Humes last night.

Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew make up this year’s final four - and they have the chance to win their meals together in what has become the most iconic of I’m a Celeb challenges.

But it won’t be plain sailing by the looks of things, with Saturday’s teaser clip showing at least one star slipping from Josie’s grip.