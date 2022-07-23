Jamal Edwards’ family insist Ed Sheeran music video he planned still happens

An Ed Sheeran music video planned by the late Jamal Edwards is still set to go ahead, with the blessing of his mum, Brenda Edwards.

The singer wrote a lengthy Instagram post on why it was important to bring Jamal's "vision to life" on track 'Are You Entertained'.

He admitted they'd come up with ideas for the video in December, but he didn't want to do it after the SBTV founder's passing.

Edwards died in February "due to a cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs", Brenda confirmed.

