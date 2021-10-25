Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have led tributes to actor James Michael Tyler who has died aged 59 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The star was beloved by millions of fans for his portrayal of Gunther, the quirky coffee shop manager with bleached hair and an unrequited love for Aniston’s Rachel.

Mrs.Aniston wrote: “Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed.”

Sign up to our newsletter here.