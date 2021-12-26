BBC radio presenter Janice Long has died aged 66.

Long – who was best known as a presenter on BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Top of the Pops – died at home on Christmas Day (25 December) with her family.

She died following a short illness, her agent confirmed to the BBC.

Tim Davie, the BBC’s director general, described her as a “stellar presenter” who was loved across the industry.

Long’s career spanned five decades. She has hosted the evening show on BBC Radio Wales since 2017.

