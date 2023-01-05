Jeremy Renner ‘suffered collapsed chest and crushed torso’ in snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner reportedly suffered a collapsed chest and crushed torso in a snowplough accident that critically injured him.

The Marvel actor was run over by his own snowplough when he was trying to free a family member’s stuck car.

TMZ reported the 911 emergency log states he was “moaning in the background of the call” and was heavily bleeding from his head.

The Hawkeye star was also reported to have been experiencing “extreme difficulty” breathing after the accident.

He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

