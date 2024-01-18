Jodie Foster reveals why she turned down leading Star Wars role

Actress Jodie Foster has revealed she turned down playing the leading role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars film.

The 61-year-old told presenter Jimmy Fallon she was offered the role, but was unable to commit to it.

Speaking on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (16 January), the American actress said: “I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie, and I just didn’t want to pull out of the Disney movie. I was already under contract, so I didn’t do it.”

She joked: “I don’t know how good I would have been. I might have had different hair, a pineapple.”