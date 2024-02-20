Joe Lycett suggested people shouldn’t “get in the water in this country” as he discussed his new documentary about the UK’s “sewage crisis”.

The comedian appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday 20 February and called for Steve Barclay to tackle the “huge issue”.

“Why isn’t he investing in it? Why isn’t he regulating this better?” Lycett asked of the environment secretary.

“Right now, I would advise [you not to] get in the water in this country. I live in Birmingham, miles away from the sea, but the rivers are also in a real dire situation.”

Joe Lycett vs Sewage airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday evening.