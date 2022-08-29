VMAs 2022: Watch moment Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’ trophy

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.

At the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick appearance as the face of the Moonman trophy.

“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes - any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the Moonman helmet.

This comes as Depp is in the midst of returning to public life after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

